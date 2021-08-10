Tech

Powerful X-rays from black hole waves are shot through galactic dust in a new NASA image

August 10, 2021
Gilbert Cox

NASA released a new image of waves in dust clouds caused by the unexpected Black hole In 2015, X-rays were spotted.

Image, a set of observations from the backbone of NASA Chandra Ront South Servatorium The Pan-STARRS optical telescope in Hawaii shows concentric blue dust rings around it sing V404 A black hole (Chandra view) against the background of surrounding stars (as seen by the Pan-STARRS telescope).

