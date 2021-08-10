Powerful X-rays from black hole waves are shot through galactic dust in a new NASA image

NASA released a new image of waves in dust clouds caused by the unexpected Black hole In 2015, X-rays were spotted.

Image, a set of observations from the backbone of NASA Chandra Ront South Servatorium The Pan-STARRS optical telescope in Hawaii shows concentric blue dust rings around it sing V404 A black hole (Chandra view) against the background of surrounding stars (as seen by the Pan-STARRS telescope).

Concentric circles reveal interesting information about the dust clouds between them country NASA officials wrote that V404 Cygni In the current situation . Although the image is 2D, the rings are actually scattered over 7,800 light-years away in the space separating Earth from the black hole.

The rings reflect how the X-ray light emitted by the black hole propagates during the explosion Milky Way The galaxy bounced off dust particles concentrated in the clouds inside, like sound waves making echoes. The size of the rings therefore corresponds to the distance between Earth and each dust cloud, with smaller rings indicating the location of the farthest clouds and larger rings representing those closest to our planet.

In the statement, NASA explained that the so-called light echo occurs in the form of narrow rings and not wide rings or halos because the X-ray beam only lasted for a relatively short period.

The unusually strong X-ray beam was first detected on June 5, 2015. Note Neil Girls Swift Observatorium , a NASA space telescope that studies gamma rays. Chandra later observed the event between July 11-25, 2015. However, the brightness of the event forced Chandra’s operator to place the V404 Cygni system between the telescope’s detectors to prevent damage to the instrument in the event of another violent explosion.

Just as medical X-rays reveal information about the properties of various tissues in the body, Chandra’s observations tell astronomers about the properties of dust clouds. The researchers compared the brightness of X-ray light over wavelengths with computer models of interstellar dust with different chemical compositions.

Since different materials absorb X-rays differently, scientists were able to learn more about the components of these clouds. The team found that the dust likely contained a mixture of graphite and silicate grains. In addition, by analyzing the inner rings with Chandra, scientists have found that the density of dust clouds is not uniform in all directions.

Several studies based on preliminary observations have been published since 2015.

V404 Cygni is a binary star system consisting of a black hole weighing nine suns and a companion star about half the mass of the sun. The black hole absorbs material from the star that can be observed thanks to the X-rays emitted by the black hole accretion disk.

