The ‘perseverance’ rover cannot collect rock samples from Mars

The “perseverance” rover was supposed to collect rock samples on the red planet. However, the first attempt after drilling failed.
The basics in brief
- The “Perseverance” rover on Mars has dug a hole in Mars.
- However, the robot failed when trying to sample rocks.
Mars chariot “perseverance” with His first attemptNot collecting rock samples from the Red Planet.
Not yet the expected result
US space agency NASA I posted one picture on Friday small bridge with hole in the middle. The roving cart data However, he noted, no rocks were collected during the excavation. After all, it’s the first hole a robot has drilled on Mars.
Although this is not the hoped-for result, he said NASARepresentative Thomas Zurbuchen with. But be responsible NASA– The team is now working on a “solution” to collect samples.
The rock collection is expected to take eleven days. The goal is to search for signs of ancient microbial life that may have been preserved in the wreckage of an ancient lake. Scientists also hope to gain a better understanding of geology Conditions on Mars.
Specimens are expected to return in 2030
“Perseverance” was a little over a year ago as part of NASAMarch 2020 mission to leave Florida. In February, the robot landed in Jezero crater on Mars. Scientists believe that about 3.5 billion years ago there was a deep lake that provided opportunities for organic life.
Until the scientists die Analyze the samples by yourself It could, however, take years: you wouldn’t plan until the 2030s NASA task to get samples on a land to take it back.
