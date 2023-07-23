Benchmarks in Linux speak for AMD

The SoC AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme used in the Asus ROG Ally is still the subject of various performance comparisons. The Phoronix website recently took a look at the chip and, at community request, compared it to the Apple M2 and its sister model, the Ryzen 7 7840U. Linux was used on the respective systems, although the exact distribution of the Apple M2 is also known: Asahi.

Although the benchmarks were run with reasonably comparable operating systems, this causes problems elsewhere: the M2’s Linux support is unofficial, especially noticeable in its immature graphics driver. There are also other weaknesses in the test setup. The M2 only has the Macbook Air’s passive cooling and 8GB of memory, while the other SoCs have 16GB and active cooling.

Overall, it’s no surprise, then, that in a total of 120 individual values ​​measured, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme was ahead in Performance mode. The model was able to assert itself in a total of 88.1% of cases, while the Apple M2 in the Macbook Air reached only 7.6%. The Ryzen 7 7840U was also able to assert itself by 3.4 percent, and in one benchmark the Z1 Extreme was faster in normal mode.

According to Phoronix, the Apple M2 achieved about 78 percent of the Ryzen Z1’s performance in performance mode, making it the significantly faster model — in testing. However, the numerous shortcomings of the testing system could significantly distort this result. In addition, the skewed power consumption must also be taken into account, which is not readable on the M2 due to the moderate Linux support.

The recently leaked Cinebench score, according to which the Ryzen Z1 Extreme is on par with the Apple M2 in single-core score, at least looks more fluid. However, in terms of multi-core performance, Zen 4’s eight cores couldn’t keep up with Apple’s eight P cores and four cores.

