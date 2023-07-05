AEW: Forever Fight – The latest patch fixes a handful of issues – The Tower

It appeared about a week ago AEW: Fight Forever for consoles, incl Nintendo Switch, and the computer. The game takes you into the sometimes bizarre world of sports entertainment, where staging is as important as the undeniable sports of the performers. In holding matches, you decide who deserves to wear the coveted gold around their waist. We’ll tell you in Our relevant test.

THQ North It’s clearly aware of the technical flaws and is already sending out the first patch to fix quite a few problems. With the latest update, some crashes and freezes that may occur in certain situations should be a thing of the past. Also, Malakai Black’s finisher has been renamed from “Black Mass” to “The End”. The update is gradually being rolled out to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Nintendo Switch or Xbox console owners still need to register Wait a little more. the Full patch notes You can find on Official Website From the publisher.

Are you enjoying AEW: Forever Fight? Have you encountered any errors so far?