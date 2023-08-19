Hurricane Hillary First tropical storm warning for California US President Joe Biden warned of Hurricane Hillary, which has now intensified into a Category 4 storm. published Aug 19, 2023 at 2:34 am

A tropical storm warning has been issued for California for the first time in history. Reuters Hurricane Hillary has strengthened off the northwest coast of Mexico into a category four out of five storm. Reuters The storm is moving toward Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and southern California. (Satellite image dated August 16) France Press agency US President Joe Biden warned people in the US state of California about Hurricane Hillary in the Pacific Ocean. France Press agency Precautionary measures are being taken in both Mexico and California. Reuters Hillary will be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California since 1939. In addition, heavy rains this weekend could lead to “dangerous flooding.” France Press agency

Hurricane Hillary intensified into a category four out of five storm.

It’s headed for Mexico and southern California, which is why US President Joe Biden has warned residents.

Hillary will be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California since 1939.

In the southwestern United States, heavy rainfall could also lead to “dangerous flooding.”

US President Joe Biden has the people of the US state of California before Pacific Hurricane Hillary warned. “I urge everyone in the catchment area to take precautions and listen to the advice of state and local authorities,” Biden said at a news conference at Camp David on Friday (local time). The storm could bring heavy rain to Southern California.

Hurricane Hillary has strengthened off the northwest coast of Mexico into a category four out of five storm. It’s headed for Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and Southern California. Hillary is expected to downgrade to a tropical storm shortly before California and will make landfall there Sunday evening (local time). But even this is unusual for the region. A tropical storm warning has been issued for California for the first time in history.

Hillary would be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California since 1939. Dozens were killed then because residents of the area were not sufficiently prepared. The US Hurricane Center warned that heavy rainfall over the weekend could lead to “rare and dangerous flooding” in the southwestern United States. The US Coast Guard predicted dangerous currents and strong winds in the coming days on Friday. They said “get out of the water”.

