For a long time there was no progress at all in the German Football Association (DFB), and now things are suddenly happening in quick succession. First, a new man, Hannes Wolff, was appointed for the youth sector, followed by the surprising – and surprisingly uncomfortable – appointment of Andreas Rettig as a new sporting director. On Tuesday, according to a report by picture An agreement with Julian Nagelsmann as the new national coach has been rejected, but the association has confirmed the first meeting between the 36-year-old, sporting director Rudi Völler and Bernd Neuendorf. “We are in good discussions,” the president was quoted as saying. According to Sportbuzzer information, the official announcement is supposed to actually take place within the next few days, once all responsible committees have been informed and the last outstanding details have been clarified.

Nagelsmann, who succeeds Hansi Flick as he did at Bayern Munich, is expected to receive a contract until after the European Championship in 2024 and earn around €400,000 per month – significantly less than his predecessor (around €6m) and what he was in 2024. His time with the German champions record (about 7 million euros). In addition, the German Football Association has agreed with Nagelsmann’s former club Bayern not to pay any transfer fees, even though the coach’s contract is valid until 2026 and has only been suspended. For this purpose, the Bayern Munich transfer match against the national team, which had already been decided when Flick moved from Munich to the German Football Association but had not yet been implemented, should be implemented immediately.

Trip to the USA with Nagelsmann

Barring an unforeseen last-second turn, Nagelsmann will take over immediately and look after the national team on the trip to the USA for the first time. On October 9, the German Football Association delegation will travel to the United States, where two test matches will be held on October 14 (against the USA) and four days later against Mexico. On the way to the European Championship at home, there will be two international matches against Turkey in November (according to Sportbuzzer information in Berlin, but not yet officially confirmed) and at the end of the year in Vienna against Austria (November 23). There, Nagelsmann will meet his big sponsor from his time at Leipzig, ÖFB coach Ralf Rangnick. Additional dates for 2024 have not yet been set, and the new man is likely to have an important say among the opposition ranks. So far, four more Test matches are planned for the first half of the year.

It will be interesting to see who the 36-year-old brings with him to the DFB and which players he will rely on for his first nomination. His assistants Marcus Sorge and Danny Röhl also had to leave along with Flick, with Nagelsmann already working closely with the latter before Flick guided him to the national team. Role could therefore become a problem (again) just like Xavier Zembrod, who was released from Bayern along with his boss and has not taken up a new job since. It remains to be seen whether Mads Pottgeriet (set-piece assistant) and goalkeeping coach Andreas Kronenberg, who were appointed by Flick, will be allowed to continue under his successor.

Nagelsmann already knows several national players from Bavaria and Leipzig

The DFB’s appointed coach, Nagelsmann, still knows several players from his previous positions: Bayern’s bloc around favorite Joshua Kimmich, Munich’s Thomas Müller, Hoffenheim’s Niklas Süle, and Leipzig’s Timo Werner. The striker was not recently nominated by Flick.

In one of his last official acts, the unlucky national coach also appointed Ilkay Gundogan as Germany’s new captain, while Manuel Neuer remains sidelined through injury. In this case too, Nagelsmann will have to make two decisions after the goalkeeper’s imminent return: Who will get the captaincy? Who will be number one?

