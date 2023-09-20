Goalkeeper goals in the first division – Providil in a shiny circle – “Triple criminal” highlights Pat – Sports

With Lazio Provedel, the goalkeeper scores in the Champions League – a rarity. We are browsing through history books.

Italian goalkeeper Ivan Providel He was the fourth goalkeeper ever and the second goalkeeper to score a goal from play in over 30 years in the Champions League. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, the 29-year-old scored with a header as Lazio equalized against Atletico Madrid 1-1.

Before Provedel only the Turks had it Sinan Bulat He scored a goal without a penalty kick in the first division. In December 2009, Bolat scored for Standard Liège against AZ Alkmaar – also with a header, also in the fifth minute of extra time, also to make the score 1–1.

Headed three times against Juve

Providel, who was part of the Italian national team squad twice in 2022 but was not used, is a ‘repeat offender’: he has already scored from the match in 2020. In that time he also bagged a point with a header for his club Juventus Stabia in a 2-2 draw with Ascoli. Calcio is in the second division.

The all-time top scorer in the Champions League is the former German national team goalkeeper Hans Jörg Batewho scored three penalties – all against Juventus of Torino, but each for different clubs: Hamburger SV (2000), Bayer Leverkusen (2002) and Bayern Munich (2009).

The Nigerian succeeded once from a penalty kick Vincent Enyeama 2010 for Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Olympique Lyonnais 1:1 (final score 1:3).



