BUDAPEST (AP) — The World Athletics Championships in Budapest will wrap up Sunday with an eight-decision. From a German point of view, the javelin thrower Julien Weber is the center of attention.

Men’s Marathon (7:00 am):

Haftom Welde from Hamburg and Johannes Mutschmann from Berlin represent the German team. Stars of the scene, such as Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, favor more lucrative starts in city races such as the Berlin Marathon.

Women’s High Jump (8:05 pm):

Christina Hounsel reached the final with a distance of 1.89 metres. Yaroslava Mahucic of Ukraine is one of the medal favorites. The World Association of Athletics Federations helped Ukraine set up a training camp in Slovakia ahead of the World Championships.

Men’s Javelin Throw (8:15 p.m.):

Julien Weber safely reached the final, even without the automatic qualification distance of 83 metres. With a distance of 82.39 meters, the European champion ranked fourth. The best was Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India with a distance of 88.77 metres. Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada was eliminated.

Men’s 5000m (8:20pm):

With his fall, SCC Berlin’s Sam Parsons lost all chances in the run-up to the match. Last year, the Norwegian star Jacob Ingebrijtsen won and compensated for his defeat in the 1500-meter race. Also in Budapest, he finished only second in his own track and still wanted to take gold at the World Championships.

Women’s 800m (8:45pm):

The defending champion is Athing Mu from the USA. Britain’s Kelly Hodgkinson and Kenya’s Mary Moura, who finished second and third last year, also qualified for the finals. For Christina Herring from Munich it ended up in the semi-finals.

Women’s 3000m steeplechase (9:05pm):

In the absence of Leah Mayer, who came second in the European Championships, and longtime top performer Jessa Krause, Olivia Gorth reached the final by a large margin in front. Only 19-year-old Jacqueline Chepkoech from Kenya has run under nine minutes this season.

Men’s 4×400m (9:37pm):

The German men’s quartet wants to reach the finals, as the United States beat Jamaica and Belgium a year ago.

Women’s 4×400m (9:50pm):

Reaching the final would also be a success for the German women’s relay, as last year the United States beat Jamaica and Great Britain.

