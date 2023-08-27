LA-WM: Women’s 4 x 100m – Swiss relay excluded from final – Sport

Los Angeles World Cup: Women’s 4 x 100m – Swiss relay excluded from the final – Sport – SRF
Skip to content
Some items on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.
sports
World Championships in Athletics
current article
The women’s 4 x 100m relay will miss the big turnaround in the final.
The 4 x 400-meter relay missed out on the finals, finishing twelfth overall.
Women’s 4 x 100m Final: I risked a lot and won nothing
Natasha Cooney, Salome Kora, Geraldine Frey and Melissa Gottschmidt could not achieve another feat in the final. The Swiss quartet was stopped, with a time of 43.24 seconds (7th place), but was later disqualified. The change from the primary hostility Kouni to Kora has not been done in the area, after which there is nothing more that can be done. In the fourth consecutive final, the sprint relay was supposed to take place without Mujinga Kambundji (disqualification due to plantar fasciitis) and Ajla Del Ponte (groin injury). In the run-up to the match, the quad had a season-best performance (42.64).
The United States took the gold with a world championship record (41.03 seconds) with 100-meter world champion Sha Carrie Richardson.
Among the men, Noah Lyles & Co. had already triumphed. The silver went to Jamaica (41.21), with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sherika Jackson. The bronze was taken by Great Britain (41.97).
legend:
A new world record
Chakari Richardson and her colleagues are all thrilled.
Keystone/Martin Meisner
Women’s 4×400m heat: Switzerland without exploitation
As expected, the 4 x 400m relay missed out on the finals earlier. Julia Sen, Julia Niederberger, Rachel Bellew and Katja Gubelmann recorded the best time of the season with a time of 3:29.07 minutes. The newly formed quartet (Niederberger was just a starter at Eugene 2022) had everyone sit up and take notice with this performance.
SRF
sports
World Championships in Athletics
current article
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* first name *} {* last name *} {* email address *} {* display name *} {* mobile *} {* city address *}
I agree to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the data protection declaration.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{*/ social registration form *}
{* merge accounts {“custom”: true } *}
{| FoundExistingAccountText |}
{| current_emailAddress |}.
{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}
{| existing_display_name |}
{| exists_provider_emailAddress |}
Created {| creation_date |} time {| existing_site_name |}
Log in and register
Register
{* #signInForm *} {* SignInEmailAddress *} {* current password *}
Forgot your password?
Register
{* / sign in * }
Sign up simply and easily with your social media account or your Apple ID
{*login tool*}
Create a new password
Enter the email address for your user account. We will then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {*signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* /Forgot your password *}
Eliminates
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
tracking Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Technical error
Oh excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact our customer service.
Confirm mobile number
In order for us to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile number
.
an error occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.
Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile phone number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
SMS code request
Change the mobile number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.
This mobile phone number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact our customer service.
Close
Change the mobile number
The maximum number of symbols for the specified number has been reached. No more tokens can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at the address
{* email address data *} to publish. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{*resend link*}
Register and login
to sign up
With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF App.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* DisplayName *} {* mobile *} {* AddressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I agree to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. You can find more information in the data protection declaration.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{* captcha *}
Create an account
{* /Registration Form *}
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at the address
{* email address data *} to publish. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{*resend link*}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email box. An activation email has been sent.
Register
Verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
user account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* first name *} {* last name *} {* display name *} {* email address *} {* mobile *} {* city address *} {* captcha *}
Memorizes
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* /editProfileForm *}
change password
Disable Account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data in your user account at any time.
Close
User data settings
change password
Set a new password for your account
{* email address data *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* your current password *} {* your new password *} {* your new password *}
Memorizes
{* /changePasswordForm *}
Eliminates
Create a new password
Set a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save the password
{* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log into the article using your new password.
Create a new password
We do not recognize the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {*signInEmailAddress *}
Sends
{* / Password Reset *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Didn’t you get the message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Recorded comments will not be deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{*deactivate account form*}
Eliminates
{* / deactivate the account *}
The account has been disabled
Your account has been deactivated and you can no longer use it.
If you wish to register again for the comment function, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* first name *} {* last name *} {* email address *} {* display name *} {* mobile *} {* city address *}
{*/ social registration form *}