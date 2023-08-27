LA-WM: Women’s 4 x 100m – Swiss relay excluded from final – Sport

The women’s 4 x 100m relay will miss the big turnaround in the final.

The 4 x 400-meter relay missed out on the finals, finishing twelfth overall.

Women’s 4 x 100m Final: I risked a lot and won nothing

Natasha Cooney, Salome Kora, Geraldine Frey and Melissa Gottschmidt could not achieve another feat in the final. The Swiss quartet was stopped, with a time of 43.24 seconds (7th place), but was later disqualified. The change from the primary hostility Kouni to Kora has not been done in the area, after which there is nothing more that can be done. In the fourth consecutive final, the sprint relay was supposed to take place without Mujinga Kambundji (disqualification due to plantar fasciitis) and Ajla Del Ponte (groin injury). In the run-up to the match, the quad had a season-best performance (42.64).

The United States took the gold with a world championship record (41.03 seconds) with 100-meter world champion Sha Carrie Richardson. Among the men, Noah Lyles & Co. had already triumphed. The silver went to Jamaica (41.21), with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sherika Jackson. The bronze was taken by Great Britain (41.97).

Chakari Richardson and her colleagues are all thrilled.

Women’s 4×400m heat: Switzerland without exploitation

As expected, the 4 x 400m relay missed out on the finals earlier. Julia Sen, Julia Niederberger, Rachel Bellew and Katja Gubelmann recorded the best time of the season with a time of 3:29.07 minutes. The newly formed quartet (Niederberger was just a starter at Eugene 2022) had everyone sit up and take notice with this performance.



