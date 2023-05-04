‘For your protection’ – Referee shock: Roma coach Mourinho clamps himself against Monza – Sport

Jose Mourinho is known for his emotions. Now he devoted himself to self-defense.

legend: Not always in agreement with Chiffi’s judgment

Jose Mourinho.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency



James Bond sends his regards: Roma coach Jose Mourinho caused a bizarre scene in the 1-1 draw with Monza when he delivered himself. The reason: his strained relationship with referee Daniel Sheffy.

Mourinho: “I’m not stupid”

Mourinho and Chevy don’t have hay on the same stage. The Portuguese described it as “the worst judgment without sympathy, communication or awareness”. To protect himself from a potential tag, the coach put on the microphone in the dressing room and recorded it all. “I’m not stupid,” said the 60-year-old.

The Portuguese was aware that he could also be sent off for commenting on the yellow and red card against Mehmet Celik. Because of this, already 20 minutes before the end of the match, he decided not to comment anymore. “I didn’t want to give him the chance,” Mourinho said. In February, he was banned from playing two matches due to a fright.



