USA leads in sprint relay – Budapester Zeitung

Seven gold medals were handed out on the eighth day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Noah Lyles won his third gold, Shakari Richardson doubled his gold, and Armand Duplantis victoriously defended his title.

The US men’s 4 x 100-meter relay won Saturday night; Noah Lyles He takes home three gold medals. team with Christian Coleman, Fred Curley And Brandon Carnes He stood out off the field and literally fought himself at every change. Lyles, who won the 100m and 200m races, ran impressively, finishing in 37.38 seconds. Behind them, the Italian quartet with Lamont-Marcel Jacobs finished second, and Jamaica came in third, four hundredths behind the British.

In the women’s sprint relay, it was not clear for a long time who would win the race. He was among the Americans Shakari Richardsonthe winner of the 100-meter race and the bronze medalist in the 200-meter race, and Gabriel ThomasThe 200m silver medalist joined Jamaican 200m and 100m world runner-up Sherika Jackson and 10-time world champion and 100m bronze medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The US team won the world championships with a time of 41.03 seconds, just 21/100ths of a second faster than the world record. The Jamaicans finished second with a time of 41.21 seconds, while the bronze medal went to Great Britain (41.97 seconds).

Arup runs away from everyone

The world number one won the men’s 800m by a wide margin Marco Arup (Canada). On the first lap, Arup ran at the end of the field, who advanced after 600m and then could no longer be caught. The Sudanese athlete followed last year’s World Championship bronze with the gold medal. Arup won, with a time of 1:44.24 minutes Emmanuel Wayone (Kenya) and Ben Pattison (Great Britain).

Kipyegon also triumphed over the 5,000 metres

World record holder Faith Kipigon She won her second gold medal at the World Championships in Athletics. The 29-year-old Kenyan runner arrived in Budapest in perfect shape, having already claimed the gold medal in the 1,500m on Tuesday. As the favorite over the 5000 metres, she also won on Saturday (in 14:53.88 minutes). The Dutch Olympic champion Sivan Hassan won the silver medal with a time of 14:54.11 minutes, and the bronze medal was won by Kenyan Beatrice Chebet (14:54.33 minutes).

Double Canadian victory in the decathlon

Saturday’s decathlon athletes finished their second day at the National Collegiate Athletic Center. There has been a double Canadian success here. After the first day, the German Leo Neugebauer was still in the lead, but he had to settle for fourth place in the end. Pierce Lepage, the silver medalist at last year’s World Championships, took the lead and was practically the winner even before the last discipline, which is the 1500 metres. In the end, he won with a score of 8,909, his eighth-best score ever, ahead of compatriot Olympic gold medalist Damian Warner (8,804). The bronze went to Lyndon Victor (8756) of Grenada.

The perfect Swede

This Swedish guy Armand Duplantis He emerged victorious in the men’s pole vault with an impressive performance of 6.10m, and then unsuccessfully attempted three times to break his own world record. He won ahead of Ernest John Obiana (Philippines/6.00m). The bronze medal was awarded twice, with both Australian Curtis Marshall and American Christopher Nielsen jumping 5.95 metres.

For the Swedish star, the only question was whether he would break his own world record because there was no doubt he would win. Duplantis has broken the pole vault world record for three consecutive years, including the World Championships in Eugene last year, where he triumphed with a distance of 6.21 metres. He won 12 out of 13 competitions this year and in 50 competitions, vaulting over 6 metres, which was previously considered his dream height. At 23, the Swedish pole vaulter has two World Championship titles and a silver at the World Championships. A medal in addition to the title of the World Indoor Championships in addition to the Olympic victory in the account of Tokyo.

Chase Eli (USA) won the women’s shot put race with a distance of 20.43m, followed by Sarah Milton Chase Eli (Canada/20.08m) and Gong Lijiao (China/19.69m).