How did Lionel Messi stir up soccer in the United States of America?

Argentina captain, 2022 World Cup winner and seven-time FIFA World Player of the Year Lionel Messi made global headlines in July when he announced his move to the United States after two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

He signed a two-year contract with MLS side Inter Miami for an annual salary of between $50 and $60 million, beating out an alleged offer of hundreds of millions of euros from Saudi Arabia and returning to his former club FC. Barcelona is out.

Since his move to Inter Miami, there has been a real buzz about the Argentine star in the USA. Founded in 2018 by football legend David Beckham, the club has since gained more than 13 million followers on Instagram. And with 14.5 million followers now, he’s ahead of all teams in popular American sports like football, baseball, and ice hockey.

Messi has lived up to the hype: with ten goals and three assists in just eight games, he’s made a sensational start at Inter Miami. Within a month, he was wearing the pink and black jersey, and was leading the former team into the League Cup final against Nashville to claim its first Cup victory. For Messi, it is his 44th title that makes him the player with the most trophies in football history. See also 10 Racing Games Like Forza Horizon 5

Messi’s obsession is even more evident in the high ticket prices: tickets for the match between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls on Saturday, August 26, range from $405 to $2,500 on the Red Bulls website.

For comparison, you can usually go to a Red Bulls match for around $20. Messi games sold out in minutes everywhere.

As tickets become more expensive for fans, others are benefiting. “MLS Season Pass” subscriptions from streaming provider Apple TV have more than doubled since July. With a subscription, fans can watch all Inter Miami matches for $12.99 – $14.99 per month. The broadcast provider acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for US$2.5 billion. Messi himself also owns a stake in Apple’s subscription revenue. In addition, Apple TV is already planning a second documentary series on Messi, which this time will tell the story of his recent transfer.

Adidas, where Messi already has a life contract and is also a partner of Inter Miami, meanwhile, is happy with the massive rush of Messi’s kit and can barely keep up with orders.

In the United States, where sports such as baseball, American football, and basketball previously dominated, Messi has taken soccer enthusiasm to a new level. This isn’t just reflected in the business side, says Dan Courtemanche, a spokesman for Major League Soccer:

Messi is particularly popular with a young and diverse crowd, and is also widely accepted by the Latin American community in Miami – the unofficial Latin American capital of the USA. In September, Messi and his team reached the final of the US Open Cup, a chance for a second trophy. "Football's time has come, but the best is yet to come," predicts Dan Courtmansch.