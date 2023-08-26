How did Lionel Messi stir up soccer in the United States of America?

Many world football stars have already been won, and the 2034/38 World Cup is set to follow. With its investments in football, Saudi Arabia is following a comprehensive plan.
08/17/2023 | 01:05 min
Messi has lived up to the hype: with ten goals and three assists in just eight games, he’s made a sensational start at Inter Miami. Within a month, he was wearing the pink and black jersey, and was leading the former team into the League Cup final against Nashville to claim its first Cup victory. For Messi, it is his 44th title that makes him the player with the most trophies in football history.
12.16.2022 | 14:24 min
Messi’s obsession is even more evident in the high ticket prices: tickets for the match between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls on Saturday, August 26, range from $405 to $2,500 on the Red Bulls website.
For comparison, you can usually go to a Red Bulls match for around $20. Messi games sold out in minutes everywhere.
As tickets become more expensive for fans, others are benefiting. “MLS Season Pass” subscriptions from streaming provider Apple TV have more than doubled since July. With a subscription, fans can watch all Inter Miami matches for $12.99 – $14.99 per month. The broadcast provider acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for US$2.5 billion. Messi himself also owns a stake in Apple’s subscription revenue. In addition, Apple TV is already planning a second documentary series on Messi, which this time will tell the story of his recent transfer.
Adidas, where Messi already has a life contract and is also a partner of Inter Miami, meanwhile, is happy with the massive rush of Messi’s kit and can barely keep up with orders.
In the United States, where sports such as baseball, American football, and basketball previously dominated, Messi has taken soccer enthusiasm to a new level. This isn’t just reflected in the business side, says Dan Courtemanche, a spokesman for Major League Soccer:
Messi is particularly popular with a young and diverse crowd, and is also widely accepted by the Latin American community in Miami – the unofficial Latin American capital of the USA. In September, Messi and his team reached the final of the US Open Cup, a chance for a second trophy. “Football’s time has come, but the best is yet to come,” predicts Dan Courtmansch.
