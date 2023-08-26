Broadcast Challenge League: AC Bellinzona – FC Thun

Bellinzona – Thun 0:3 Daichi Challenge League Round 5 Season 23/24 08/25/2023

By defeating Bellinzona, Thun managed to maintain their position in the top three. On the other hand, the Ticino team is getting closer and closer to the relegation zone.

FC Thun, who unquestioned a 3-0 victory over bottom Bellinzona, remains in Group A. Koro Kone scored after just three minutes to give the Bernese Oberland the lead. Daniel Dos Santos and Nando Togenberger increased in the second half.

FC Sion is still undefeated. At the start of the fifth round, Valais won 2-1 at Stade Nioné. Liam Chipperfield, signed from Basel FC, who had just entered the game, fired Sion towards the winner in the dying minutes. In the first half, Reto Ziegler gave Didier Tholot’s team the lead. Shortly after the start of the second half, Nyon equalized through Thiago Escorza. But in the end, it wasn’t enough for the promoted team to win a point for Chipperfield’s late effort.

Nunez Stadium – Sion 1: 2 Daichi Challenge League Round 5 Season 23/24 08/25/2023

Like Bellinzona, FC Schaffhausen remains winless this season and, after a tentative lead, drew 2-2 with FC Aarau and managed to win their first point of the season.