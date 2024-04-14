Football from the major leagues – Scheer scores zero at Newcastle Gala – Bologna – Sport

legend: He celebrated his fourth goal of the season

English Premier League: Newcastle beats Tottenham

Newcastle United achieved an important win in the battle for European places. The “Magpies” team defeated its guest, Tottenham, with a score of 4-0. Fabien Schar headed home in the 87th minute and scored his fourth goal of the season. Thanks to an Alexander Isak double and an Anthony Gordon goal, the home team was already 3-0 ahead at this point. At the top of the table, Manchester City did their job brilliantly. The Citizens sent newly promoted Luton Town home with a 5-1 win and are back at the top of the table until at least Sunday.

Spanish League: Real and Barcelona with two must-win wins

Two greats of Spanish football are leading the way. Real Madrid achieved a lackluster 1-0 win over Mallorca, with Aurélien Chouamini scoring shortly after the end of the first half. FC Barcelona tied for 18th place in the table a few hours later. Cadiz trailed 1-0, and the only goal was scored by Joao Felix (38). The difference between Barcelona and leaders Real Madrid remained 8 points, while the difference with Girona increased to 5 points. Girona lost 3-1 to Atletico Madrid in the afternoon.

Italian League: No goals in Bologna and Turin derby

Bologna was unable to overcome a goalless draw in its home match against Monza. It is the second zero in a row for Bologna. Thiago Motta's team did not concede a goal for 413 minutes. Remo Freuler and Michel Aebischer provided assists, Dan Ndoye was substituted in the 62nd minute and later booked in the 90th+4 minutes. The Turin derby also ended in a goalless draw.

French League: Toulouse wins without Ciro

Toulouse were without Vincent Siero on Saturday evening. The captain was absent from the 'Violet' squad for the 2-1 away win over Rennes. Another Swiss was able to help: Fabian Rieder came on as a substitute in the first half, when the score was already 2-1 to the visitors.



