Granit Xhaka celebrates his stunning goal to make it 2-0.

Bundesliga

Leverkusen – Bremen 5:0

Now there is nothing left to shake: Bayer 04 Leverkusen are football champions for the first time in the club's history. The club, which had not lost in all competitions, was so superior that it was able to secure the title in the sixth to last round.

Coach Xabi Alonso made a real change in the starting line-up against Werder Bremen. Granit Xhaka remained in the first round of 11, and the Swiss captain capped off his season with his second goal of the season. An hour later, Xhaka fired the ball into the net with his left foot from around 23 meters out to make it 2-0.

Although Bayern Munich's total dominance was more or less declared over last season, as they narrowly won the title, the series champions still start this season as favourites. Dortmund and Leipzig were likely to be able to overcome Harry Kane and Co. Leverkusen entered the championship race with betting odds that guaranteed bets 45 times.

But in the past few months everything has been fine with the new champion. Leverkusen had an answer for every challenge. Leverkusen compensated for the loss of top scorer Victor Boniface, who excelled until the winter break, with goals from the returning Patrik Schick, among other things. Several times victories came only in the final stage. Leverkusen played their match with increasing confidence, and is still unbeaten after 43 matches this season (38 wins and 5 draws).

Hero Storm after the final whistle.

After winning 4-0 in the 83rd minute, some fans stormed the field, but left very quickly and the match ended without any problems. After the final whistle, there was no stopping them. After all, Bayer Leverkusen had been waiting for the title since winning the cup in 1993.

Bayer Leverkusen – Werder Bremen 5:0 (1:0)

Goals: 25. Boniface (penalty kick) 1-0. 60. Xhaka 2-0. 68. Wirtz 3-0. 83. Wirtz 4:0. 90. Vertz 5:0. – Notes: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka (up to 77).

Darmstadt – Freiburg 0:1

After one season, newly promoted Darmstadt 98 would likely drop lower in the league once again. With five rounds remaining, the gap between relegation position is twelve points. Japanese Ritsu Doan decided the match with his goal shortly before the end of the first half for Freiburg, which is still in the race for a place in the world of international business.

Darmstadt's goalkeeper Shohen is beaten after Doan's shot.

Darmstadt 98 – Freiburg 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: 36. Doane 0:1. – Comments: Freiburg is without Serge Muller (not in the squad).

Premier League

Liverpool – Crystal Palace 0-1

The twentieth championship title fell a little short of Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's team lost to Crystal Palace 1-0 in front of its fans in the 33rd round of the English Premier League.

Liverpool had more possession and hit more shots. However, it was the visiting Londoners, coached by Oliver Glasner, who scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute through Eberechi Eze.

Top scorer Ez celebrates.

After the second draw in a row, Liverpool is two points behind Manchester City, led by Manuel Akanji, who beat Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday.

Liverpool – Crystal Palace 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: 14. Ezekiel 0:1.

Arsenal – Aston Villa 0-2

Arsenal left the field losing in the English Premier League for the first time this year, and the London team lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in the summit match in front of its fans. The Gunners failed to advance in the first half. The two goals conceded only came in the final minutes.

Arsenal – Aston Villa 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: 84. Billy 0-1. 87. Watkins 0:2.

Series A

Milan recently survived its first league defeat since mid-February. Noah Okafor scored a goal just two minutes after coming on to make the score 3-3.

Milan came back from two goals down twice. Thanks to Okafor's sixth goal of the season, the gap between second-placed Milan and Juventus (0-0 vs. Torino) and Bologna (0-0 vs. Monza) remains at six and ten points respectively. Yann Sommer could take another step towards the championship title with Inter Milan in the evening (from 8:45 p.m.).

Sassuolo – Milan 3:3 (2:1)

Goals: 4. Pinamonti 1-0. 10. Llorente 2-0. 20. Law 2: 1. 53. Llorente 3: 1. 59. Jovic 3: 2. 84. Okafor 3: 3 – Notes: Milan with Okafor (from 82').

Napoli – Frosinone 2:2 (1:0)

Goals: 16. Politano 1-0. 50. Al-Shudira 1: 1. 63. Osimhen 2: 1. 73. Al-Shdira 2: 2. – Notes: 30. Sule (Frosinone) misses a penalty kick. 98. Yellow-red card Roy (Napoli).

La Liga

Las Palmas – Seville 0:2 (0:1)

Goals: 43. Al-Nusairi 0:1. 93. Lobacchio 0: 2. – Notes: Sevilla is without Su (injured). 6. Red card against Coco (Las Palmas).

French League 1

Clermont – Montpellier 1:1 (1:0)

Goals: 45. Mohamed Al-Sham (penalty kick) 1-0. 56. Koulibaly 1: 1. – Comment: Montpellier with Omiragic, without Hefti (substitute).

Le Havre – Nantes 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: 93. Bamba 0:1. – Suspension: Nantes without Comert (suspension).

