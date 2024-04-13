Scotland 0-46 England: The visitors continue their perfect start to the Women's Six Nations

Written by George O'Neill

2 hours ago

Comment on the photo, Marley Packer goes for England in a comprehensive win

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v England Try: Cockayne, Dow, Keldon (2), Kabia, Brick (2), Packer cons: Aitchison (2), Harrison

England continued their perfect start to the Women's Six Nations as they recorded a comprehensive win over Scotland at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

First-half tries from Amy Cockayne, Abbie Dow and Ellie Kildon put the visitors in control in front of a record crowd for Scottish Women's Rugby, and the scoring continued after the break despite Cockayne being sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Sadia Kabia and Kildon scored twice from Jess Breach's double, before Marley Packer added further sparkle.

England, the defending champion, leads the standings with three additional points, while Scotland ranks fifth after its second defeat in the tournament.

Under Murrayfield, England dominated possession and territory from the start, and the pressure was soon evident.

Cockayne, who made her first start for the Red Roses in a year after overcoming a calf injury, stepped off her left foot to beat a defender, before hitting another attempted tackle to open the scoring.

Scotland's resolute defending was a feature of their win over Wales and narrow defeat by France, and they were forced to make tackle after tackle in the early stages as England advanced in wet and windy conditions.

However, a brilliant pass from Kabia found Dow from the right, and the England winger pinned her ears back to score into the corner.

The visitors thought they had scored a third when Maud Muir fired home from close range, but Cockayne was tipped over for an illegal clearance by Evie Gallagher early in the attack and the effort was disallowed.

However, the numerical disadvantage did not slow England down, and the third try arrived soon after in stunning fashion.

Holly Aitchison's harsh kick was weighted perfectly for Meg Jones, who showed great vision to kick the ball into the onrushing Kildon square. The England full-back beat Alex Stewart to the ball to score under the posts.

Scotland had their moments in attack, but they were hampered by an imbalance in the line-up and several handling errors, with windy conditions playing a part.

Kabeya got the simplest of finishes after England's dominant run, which sealed the bonus point, and Breach then crossed for her first attempt of the competition after a clinical full-back move.

England played most of the second half with 14 players, after Cockayne received a second yellow card for a violent tackle on Lana Skeldon.

However, Scotland were unable to turn things around and Britsch, who said this week she wanted to “ruin” her fans' day, went past Helen Nelson to score her second goal.

The home side found themselves increasingly outmatched as the game wore on, and Kildon earned the freedom for Edinburgh to wander into the corner for their sixth try of the tournament.

Regular England captain Packer came off the bench to complete the scoring with a powerful finish from close range after Scotland had won possession from their own goal-line throw.

Brian Eason's Scotland side have progressed steadily since turning professional and pushed France close to the tournament last time out, but this was a reminder of how far England have come in the women's game.

The Red Roses have now won 27 consecutive Six Nations matches and are looking to win a third successive Grand Slam.

Scotland: Rolly; Lloyd, Orr, Smith, Grant; Nelson, Mattinson. Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Mackintosh, Malcolm (captain), Stewart, Gallagher.

Subs: Wright, Martin, Clarke, Donaldson, MacLachlan, McDonald, Thompson, McGee.

England: Keldon. Dow, Jones, Hurd, British; Aitchison, Hunt; Butterman, Cockayne, Muir, Galligan, Ward, Aldcroft (captain), Kabia, Matthews

Subs: Powell, Carson, Clifford, Vionati, M Packer, L Packer, Harrison, Gregson.