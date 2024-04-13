Leicester City: The Foxes avoid a points penalty this season after accepting the Premier League

April 12, 2024

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Leicester City are looking to return to the Premier League in their first attempt

Leicester City are not at risk of a points deduction this season after the Premier League said it does not have the power to punish clubs for Premier League breaches.

Leicester followed up by taking legal action, arguing that a points penalty while in the tournament would be illegal.

The Premier League has now admitted that regulations would not allow such a penalty.

The English Premier League said: “After obtaining legal advice, the English Premier League has confirmed to all parties that, although it wishes to respect any decision issued by a Premier League disciplinary committee (and vice versa) to deduct points from the English Premier League, it does not have the authority.” “. Under the regulations as they currently stand.”

This brings their total losses in the last three Premier League campaigns to more than £215 million.

The top-flight rules allow clubs to make losses of £105m over a rolling three-year period.

Current championship leaders Leicester, His statement in relation to the EFL announcement It came just three hours before their match at Plymouth on Friday, and they said they would continue to “attempt to co-operate constructively with both the Premier League and the EFL to reach a legal resolution of any issues relating to the PSR”.

The club added that any charges against them “must be determined correctly and proportionately, in accordance with applicable rules, by the appropriate bodies, and in a timely manner.” See also 54-year-olds no longer feel like older men: their youngest date used to be at 26!

“Bitter taste” – analysis

Nick Macheter, BBC Sport's chief football news correspondent

Leicester City are understood to be very unhappy with the Premier League's attempts to deduct points from them this season.

There is a feeling at the club that the EFL acted beyond their means as they looked to impose a penalty this season, even if their regulations would not allow them to impose a points penalty this season.

Their statement on Friday – just hours before a crucial match at Plymouth as they look to keep their promotion bid on track – underscored the bitter taste that lingers as the Foxes look to return to the Premier League.