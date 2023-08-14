Great Britain wants to prevent the export of cheap inflatable boats from Türkiye

The British government is currently doing everything it can to achieve at least one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five official goals ahead of the election at the end of next year: “Stop the boats” – the small boats bringing illegal immigrants across the English Channel. You must stop becoming. Boat crossings this year were just below the peaks in 2022, when there were 46,000 illegal entries. Rishi Sunak said on a radio station LBCIt is wrong and unfair and I want it to stop.” It is also unfair to those who come to the UK legally, who abide by the country’s rules and wait their turn. On X, Sunak continues: “I will do everything I can to stop the boats – at home and internationally.”

The deal that has now been concluded shows the complete desperation of the United Kingdom. London is particularly desperate about its immediate neighbour, the European Union. Because they simply do not succeed in stemming the illegal flow through the Mediterranean and the English Channel. This also explains the current agreement with Türkiye.

The first impression is that London skips the immediate cause of their problem and moves on to the next player. Many of the inflatable boats that will later take to the waters on the 3,000-kilometer-long Canal coast seem to have been made in Turkey. That’s how he writes about them too Daily news. It appears that this is indeed the data from the British Criminal Investigation Department (NCA). The inflatable boats are made in backyard factories, and are equipped with Chinese engines. In London, the thinking was clear: the fewer boats delivered from Turkey, the fewer successful crossings. It is said that 90 percent of the Companions come from Türkiye.

Turkey boats cost only about £1,000, with solid models costing hundreds of times more. However, the crossing is said to cost between £2,000 and £4,000 per migrant, which can result in huge profit margins for smugglers.

Are the actual customers located in Germany?

But all this is only half the truth about the agreement. Mediators between the Bosphorus and the English Channel are also important. According to the Londoner times The “Made in Turkey” rubber boat route runs through Bulgaria to Germany where the boats are stored before being used on the Belgian or French coasts.

Germany as a temporary storage facility for smugglers – which was still missing when the pro-immigration country FRG was given international status. Nor does the federal government, like France, seem willing to improve its cooperation with the British. One could (somewhat speculatively) describe it more bluntly and simply assume that buyers and sellers of Turkish inflatable boats are in Germany. One might ask himself who he is specifically. But they are more likely to be called “criminal smugglers” or “pro-immigration NGOs”.

Paul Morris of Britain’s Criminal Investigation Department suggested that Germany classify the boats as “dangerous vessels” and seize them: “Every crossing in one of these boats could end fatally.” Turkish agreement.

In addition, there is already a British anti-smuggling gang agreement with Bulgaria. Was this also not, at least in part, related to the boat trade? Also with this deal, Britain started at the other end of the continent, bypassing the European Union, which does not seem to be beneficial in this regard. It is noteworthy that the readmission agreement with France, not to mention the European Union as a whole, has not yet been realized. An agreement with Albania reduced the influx of Albanians by 90 percent.

Now the British government wants Türkiye, according to telegraph Financing a new police headquarters. Cost point: three million pounds (about 3.5 million euros). Much less compared to the agreement between the European Union and Turkey, where six billion euros were initially agreed upon, most of which went to projects in Turkey. This was followed by further EU commitments to Turkey of €3.5 billion in 2021. Will British millions be put to better use? This is still not confirmed. It will be a great service to Sinak Erdogan.

The Illegal Immigration Act provides for deportation anyway

The other Sunak hopes to fulfill its primary promise including the deployment of large non-motorized vessels (barges) to be stationed in various coastal cities. In doing so, London is slightly mimicking Denmark, where a simple accommodation has also been created for immigrants to be deported. There shouldn’t be four star hotels anymore, although battleships would probably have their drawbacks on the population. It’s a deterrent – also for the ports that are supposed to receive them. how to find Some ships no buyer.

The Illegal Immigration Act has also been recently adopted, which in a way provides the basis for the use of sandals. Because according to the new law, the Ministry of Interior will be obligated to deport illegal immigrants within a certain period of time. Some exceptions apply, but only temporarily, for example during pregnancy or as long as an “unaccompanied minor” is still considered a minor. However, it remains unclear how the law will be implemented: despite the agreement reached by the government, there are still court decisions against expulsion to Rwanda.

Home Secretary Soella Braverman also wants tougher action against undeclared work and illegal recruitment. British lawyers who – according to Braverman – “cheat our asylum system” should also feel the arm of the harsh law. “Unscrupulous” lawyers with pro-immigration agendas encouraged illegal immigrants to submit fraudulent applications and thus exploit the UK asylum system. Several lawyers are said to be secret correspondents of the daily Mail For a fee of a few thousand pounds, he assisted in making a fraudulent application for asylum.

Braverman is very clear that she wants to get these “corrupt attorneys” and prosecute them harshly: “Qualified immigration attorneys need to be found and brought to justice. Most lawyers act with integrity. But we know there are some lies to help illegal immigrants get around the system. It just isn’t right.” Nor is it fair to those who abide by the rules.” This could result in long prison sentences, according to a Department paper.