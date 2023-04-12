The insignia of the Taiwanese Air Force has gone viral. Slap in the face animation Shi

A cartoon slap in the face of Xi: Taiwanese Air Force insignia goes viral AFP/Getty Images

Winnie the Pooh receives a right heel and causes a stir in Taiwanese. Because the cartoon bear licking the bowl of honey symbolizes the Chinese ruler Xi Jingping.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you The insignia of the Taiwanese Air Force has gone viral. After that, Winnie Pooh, who embodies Chinese President Xi Jingping, wins the Taiwanese black bear.

The cartoonist wants to use the Air Force badge to ensure moral support.

The Chinese government is censoring more and more images of Winnie the Pooh because memes compare caricatures of the cartoon bear to the head of state of China.

These days, Taiwanese have been eagerly buying a particular vamp: a black bear in his right heel and Winnie the Pooh in his face.

Highlights: The cartoon character Puuh represents Chinese Head of State Xi Jingping. Black bear of the Taiwan Air Force. Writes those who fight for the island’s resistance to the latest Chinese military exercises CNN news channel.

On Saturday, China began a three-day military exercise around Taiwan. Just a day after the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned from a short visit to the United States.

There, despite warnings from Beijing, she met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

Chinese censorship of Winnie the Pooh is increasing

Chinese censors have long targeted images of Winnie the Pooh – a creation of British author AA Milne – because internet memes liken the imaginary bear to China’s head of state.

Alec Hsu, who designed the patch, has been selling it in his store since last year, but orders have skyrocketed. It comes after Taiwan’s military news agency on Saturday published a photo of the patch on the arm of a pilot who was inspecting a fighter jet. “I wanted to raise the morale of our soldiers with this patch,” said Hsu, who owns the Wings Fan Goods Shop. Hsu said he has requested more patches to meet the growing demand. Among the clients were military officers and civilians.