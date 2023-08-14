Boomers enjoy the holidays, but Generation Z feels guilty

According to a survey, Generation Z feels guilty when they go on vacation. John M Lund Photography Inc / Getty Images

A third of Gen Z said they feel guilty while on vacation, according to a LinkedIn poll. Gen Z feels more guilty than Millennials, Gen Xers, and Boomers for not working on vacation. A 25-year-old worker says he often gets calls outside his working hours.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. Automatically translated and checked by a real editor. Feedback at the end of the article is welcome.



While the Boomers relax on the beach, Generation Z appears nervous reading their work emails.

LinkedIn led in June and July Workforce Confidence Index conducted a survey of 9,461 American professionals and found that 35 percent of Gen Z respondents felt guilty for not working while on vacation, while only 22 percent of Boomers said the same.

George Anders on LinkedIn said that Gen Z’s fear of vacationing may be because they are still in the early stages of their careers. For young professionals, the game of credibility is still in its infancy,” Anders writes. They may try to win the trust and favor of managers by going the extra mile.

Millennials and Generation X are not far behind Generation Z on the guilt scale. About 30 or 32 percent of those surveyed felt guilty if they didn’t work on vacation, according to the survey.

The United States has a good reputation for working year-round. almost Half of Americans do not take all of their vacation days with pay The claim, Pew Research Center found. And about half of Gen Z surveyed by Linkedin said they had holidays planned this year.

Luxury retail client advisor Razzoni Napier told Business Insider that he struggles with turning off his work phone while on vacation. The 25-year-old said he often thinks a lot while he’s away on business.

“In my line of work, I feel obligated to be there for my clients. They expect me to be there when they need something, and I have to be because that’s my job,” Napier said.

He explained that he loves his job helping his clients find the right style and doesn’t mind answering their calls when he’s not at work.