Why is the Russian military afraid of Turkish drones in Ukraine

February 15, 2022
Faye Stephens
Bayraktar TB2

The drones also contain German technology.

(Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Istanbul, Dusseldorf A blue-gray landscape can be seen, and then an explosion: the D-30 howitzer disappears in the air. Three people run away. The video, released by the Ukrainian military last October, shows the first combat use of a Turkish TB2 drone in Ukraine. According to the military, they were destroyed with a pistol belonging to the Russian-backed separatists – which was said to have previously shot and killed Ukrainian soldiers.

The anger in Moscow was great. The government accused the country of violating the ceasefire. Turkish arms sales endangered regional stability: “They do not help solve the internal problem in Ukraine,” said government spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the time.

