Widespread wildfires hit Hawaii and Maui

Strong winds initially hampered the firefighting work

According to experts, other factors play a role in the current fire. There is a strong high pressure area over the north of the archipelago, while the south is under the influence of a persistent low pressure area, Hurricane Dora. Winds tend to flow from areas of high pressure to low pressure, and the greater the difference in pressure, the faster and more violent the wind movement. According to Bohlen, the rugged island region can sometimes pack such winds and make storm surges.

The Hawaii Meteorological Service warned of winds of 50-70 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour. The strong wind fanned the flames more and more. So it could happen, an employee said Maui local fire department in a press releasethat the fire was still at first a kilometer and a half from one’s house and then within a minute or two it would already affect the house.

On Maui, the Civil Defense Alert is currently turning red, and the official state websites also provide information on how citizens and guests should behave in the current situation, which roads are no longer passable, and where Red Cross emergency shelters are located. National Guard and disaster relief workers distribute relief items. He was Governor of Gezira State on August 10, 2023 Federal Disaster Declaration He submitted to the President of the United States and sought his support at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden declared a state of emergency, and the US military sent search and rescue teams and helicopters to Hawaii. After thousands of people were left homeless as a result of the destruction of Lahaina and other places, the governor called on all Hawaiians at a press conference to move those affected home. The search for emergency shelters continues. Many local people also lost their economic foundation as a result of the natural disaster.