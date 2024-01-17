Great Britain: King Charles is admitted to hospital for prostate surgery

Shortly after the announcement of Princess Kate's surgery, Britain's King Charles III had to do the same. to the hospital. Buckingham Palace has announced that the 75-year-old will have “corrective surgery” on his prostate.

75-year-old King Charles III. He has been the head of the British monarchy for over a year

People England King Charles has to go to the hospital for prostate surgery

DHe was the British King Charles III. Going to the hospital due to prostate health problems. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that the 75-year-old will undergo “corrective surgery” next week. “Like thousands of men do every year,” King sought medical treatment for an enlarged prostate.

However, hypertrophy of the prostate found is benign. The palace said the head of state would not appear in public during a “short recovery period”.

Benign enlargement of the prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia) is not uncommon in men of a certain age. Among other things, this leads to problems with going to the toilet. If left untreated, it can lead to reduced bladder function and infections.

The palace statement did not specify when Charles would be hospitalized or how long his recovery would be.

Not long ago, Charles' niece Princess Kate announced that she would be spending some time in hospital after an operation on her stomach and would not be able to attend any meetings for several months. Crown Prince William's wife said via Kensington Palace that the surgery was planned and successful.

The 42-year-old will now spend 10 to 14 days in the hospital and continue to recover at home. She will not appear in public again until after Easter. The palace emphasized that the disease was not cancer, but did not provide further details, such as the type of surgery.

British media indicated that the princess had last appeared in public at Christmas. At the time she attended a church service with other members of the royal family at the Royal Sandringham Estate in East England.