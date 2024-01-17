January 18, 2024

Great Britain: King Charles is admitted to hospital for prostate surgery

Jordan Lambert January 18, 2024 3 min read
People England

King Charles has to go to the hospital for prostate surgery

| Reading Time: 2 minutes

British King Charles III.

75-year-old King Charles III. He has been the head of the British monarchy for over a year

Source: AFP/Chris Jackson

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

Your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary as this consent is required by third-party providers for providers of embedded content to display embedded content. [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “ON”, you agree to this (can withdraw at any time). This includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the United States, in accordance with Article 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this here. You can withdraw your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

Shortly after the announcement of Princess Kate's surgery, Britain's King Charles III had to do the same. to the hospital. Buckingham Palace has announced that the 75-year-old will have “corrective surgery” on his prostate.

DHe was the British King Charles III. Going to the hospital due to prostate health problems. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that the 75-year-old will undergo “corrective surgery” next week. “Like thousands of men do every year,” King sought medical treatment for an enlarged prostate.

See also  Coronation Souvenirs for Charles III Great Britain Floods: From Toilet Paper to Teddy Bears

However, hypertrophy of the prostate found is benign. The palace said the head of state would not appear in public during a “short recovery period”.

Benign enlargement of the prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia) is not uncommon in men of a certain age. Among other things, this leads to problems with going to the toilet. If left untreated, it can lead to reduced bladder function and infections.

The palace statement did not specify when Charles would be hospitalized or how long his recovery would be.

Read on

Not long ago, Charles' niece Princess Kate announced that she would be spending some time in hospital after an operation on her stomach and would not be able to attend any meetings for several months. Crown Prince William's wife said via Kensington Palace that the surgery was planned and successful.

The 42-year-old will now spend 10 to 14 days in the hospital and continue to recover at home. She will not appear in public again until after Easter. The palace emphasized that the disease was not cancer, but did not provide further details, such as the type of surgery.

British media indicated that the princess had last appeared in public at Christmas. At the time she attended a church service with other members of the royal family at the Royal Sandringham Estate in East England.

Third party content can be found here

Your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary as this consent is required by third-party providers for providers of embedded content to display embedded content. [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “ON”, you agree to this (can withdraw at any time). This includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the United States, in accordance with Article 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this here. You can withdraw your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  Four days a week as a pilot program in Great Britain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Swiss Football News – Yverdon's Breza moves to Canada – Sport

January 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Fish from Canada become a problem for Rumatra in Germany after 7 vs. Forest

January 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Migration: Asylum law: British government reaches out to critics

January 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Hatch provides UK sports briefing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

January 18, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Elections in Great Britain: All about elections at a glance – Politics

January 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
4 min read

On the Mammoth Trail

January 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Grace period ends: Court rejects Apple's request to suspend Apple Watch sales | 01/17/24

January 18, 2024 Gilbert Cox