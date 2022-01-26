The United States will continue to supply Ukraine with deadly defensive weapons – KVEN

Chargé d’Affairs of the US Embassy in Ukraine Christina Kvin said at Boryspil airport after unloading the plane with the new shipment of additional defense assistance from the United States, that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with lethal defensive weapons to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. states, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our message is very clear: The United States and our allies and partners stand with Ukraine, and we are working to expedite the provision of security assistance to Ukraine to exercise its sovereign right of self-defense… Such supplies are as today (yesterday – Ed.) and will continue into the future,” Kvien said.

In this context, she noted that the United States provided more security assistance to Ukraine over the past year than in previous years.

She added that she wanted to repeat President Biden’s words: If Russian forces cross the Ukrainian border, there will be an invasion, and there will be a rapid, strong and united response from the United States and its allies.

