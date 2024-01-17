January 17, 2024

Swiss Football News – Yverdon's Breza moves to Canada – Sport

Jordan Lambert January 17, 2024 4 min read
Swiss Football News – Yverdons Breza moves to Canada – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript enabled.


  1. game

  2. Super League

  3. Current article

Content

Purana:

Leaving Switzerland

Sebastian Breza.

Freshfocus/Marc Schumacher

Yverdon gives up Bresa

After half a year at Lake Neusettel, Sebastian Breza is already leaving Super League promotion side Yverdon. Vadois loaned the Canadian goalie from Serie A club Bologna to Montreal. Breza, 25, was already on loan at the MLS club from 2021 to 2022. Now he has signed a two-year deal in his home country. Breza competes with Kevin Martin for a regular place in the Yverdon goal. He played five matches in the Super League.



  1. game

  2. Super League

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll right



See also  Giant tortoise halts train journey in England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Fish from Canada become a problem for Rumatra in Germany after 7 vs. Forest

January 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Migration: Asylum law: British government reaches out to critics

January 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Money for Donald Trump: Small donors are radicalizing American politics

January 16, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

1 min read

ZTE is allowed to continue operating – these are the penalties

January 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Underwater protective curtains against melting ice? Researchers are divided!

January 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The former Premier League club's stadium is buried under snow, as the team with the “coldest stadium in the UK” had its match cancelled.

January 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Best tips for CarPlay

January 17, 2024 Gilbert Cox