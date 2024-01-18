Drake's father allowed to go back to Canada!

Drake with his father Dennis Graham, May 2017 Good pictures

He's back! Canadian-born Drake (37) has earned millions as a rapper. He worked hard for it – the interpreter of “One Dance” grew up in poor conditions with his mother after his parents divorced. His father immigrated to America and was not allowed to visit his son's homeland for many years. Until now – Drake's dad Dennis Graham Back to Canada after 15 years!

Drake's father is Dennis Graham and Drake's mother in 2024

And the composer shared this happy moment with his fans Instagram. “They allowed OG to travel to Canada for the first time in over 15 years!”, the rapper writes: “Thank you to everyone who helped us.” He posted his photo drakes They hug their parents and look happy. Despite the divorce, the two are on good terms with each other. It is not known why the composer's father did not allow him to go to Canada.

Drake (R.) with his son Adonis and his parents

He has already proved on social media that the musician is a true family man. Published on the occasion of the birthday of his son Adonis Drake Namely a music video in which his descendants proudly display his rap skills and write: “Happy birthday, my son!”

Drake with his son Adonis in August 2023

