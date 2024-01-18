“What kind is it?”

Toronto – Madonna (65) is currently on tour around the world – but the Queen of Pop made an embarrassing mistake during her show in Toronto, Canada! The singer apologized to her fans on stage.
From London to Cologne to Barcelona – with so many tour dates you can get confused!
That's what happened a few days ago when Madonna took the stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as part of her “Celebration” tour.
There, the Queen of Pop was briefly so confused that she ended her show with “Are You Ready, Boston?” He concluded with the words. [Seid Ihr bereit, Boston?] launched, much to the chagrin of their Canadian fans.
However, Madonna was quick to spot the embarrassing faux pas and not only corrected herself on stage, but also apologized to her followers, in a short clip posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter).
“Are you mad at me because I said 'Hello Boston'? I'm sorry,” the 65-year-old said as he stood on stage, before bluntly asking: “What kind of thing is that?
But that's not enough!
After the blunder, Madonna suddenly took a shot at pop singer Lady Gaga, 37, with whom she had a years-long feud, and made cheeky comparisons to her Boston Fox bass. “It's like you're like, 'Hey, Lady Gaga is playing here tonight,'” the “Like a Virgin” interpreter teased.
A bit bad! In fact, Madonna quickly backtracked to avoid re-igniting a feud between the two pop divas that had been estranged for so long.
“I have nothing against Lady Gaga. I love her. I love everyone who's younger than me,” he said, taking the evening off to a weird start.
