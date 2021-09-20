The 3,000 new BMWs and Minis were simply abandoned

(Motorsport-Total.com/Motor1) – Yeah… on this story’s cover photo you really have a dusty story BMW M4 I have seen. He’s in dire straits and has become like the other three thousand BMW cars And miniSurrounding him, he never drove.

© Motor1.com Germany Abandoned BMW cars Zoom

All of these vehicles have been in a wasteland in Vancouver for six years. And for those who now have the ambition to “restore” it or “rebuild” it, unfortunately there is no hope…

But why is he like this? For the simple reason that these 3,000 models were exposed to salt and moisture when they arrived at the Port of Halifax in February 2015, after being produced in 2014.

A terrible snow storm swept through Canada at that time, causing huge damage. This also applies to the models that interest us today. A lot broke in that time. The electrical wiring harness, starters and steering racks are simply defective on these new cars.

It’s a shame, because these vehicles could have been saved if the authorities had ordered their tow. However, BMW itself considered such a procedure and repair uneconomical, and the Bavarian company preferred instead to replace completely damaged customer cars and simply build them from scratch.

In addition to the BMW M4 on the cover photo, there are other attractive models that have been damaged by storms. These spooky details appear in the video uploaded to the Instagram channel supercars.fails. For example, we are still learning about models like one BMW M6, a i8 And it’s rare Alpina B6.

Transport Canada also provided a list of models stored in this famous wasteland, where 3,000 vehicles are stored until destroyed or, at best, recycled, even if some are completely rusty. unbelievable?

Source: @supercar.fails (Instagram)