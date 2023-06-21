Follow in the footsteps of Moss and Salvadori in the Aston Martin DB4

Aston Martin is bridging the gap between the realms of analog experience and modern technology with the DB4 Continuation Series, which is limited to 25 units. Now, thanks to the BI Group, your dreams of relocating to where Stirling Moss and Co. left off can come true. In the sixties.

Remember a time when heated discussions about new cars were going on then? Long before a global pandemic and the Partygate scandal, much of the automotive world was skeptical of the idea of ​​picking up the tool brands that laid out in the 1950s and 1960s. Indeed, this doubt was quickly dispelled when Aston Martin made an unequivocal decision on the matter in 2017.

Nearly 60 years after the original cars were built, the brand’s iconic DB4 GT was to be reissued in a 25-series version, handcrafted in the same workshops of the time and based on the exact image of its famous grandfather. It’s a bold move for the traditional brand, but one that’s warmly welcomed by its loyal fan base.

The return of the 25 DB4 GT to Newport Pagnell, the original birthplace of Aston Martin and the world’s oldest official factory specializing in such special bodies, only made sense. The ‘new’ DB4 GT body numbers picked up where the last of the original factory lightweight eight models left off. This is to create an unbroken bloodline. In doing so, Aston has emphasized the authenticity of the new builds while honoring the legacy of their historic predecessors.

Meticulously handcrafted every example, the Aston Martin works combine original production methods with modern innovations to ensure the cars perform as they did at their peak. It is said that over 3,000 hours were invested in each of the 25 vehicles, using digital scans and over 400 factory drawings to ensure the highest possible authenticity.

While accuracy down to the last detail was the order of the day, there is a rare departure from the original formula under the hood. Aston has opted for a more powerful 4.2-liter engine with 340hp, while at the same time incorporating modern safety features so that every journey is a safe and hassle-free experience.

This particular example of the BI Collection from Niederwil, Switzerland, was built in England in 2018 and has now been modified by the supplier at great financial cost so that it can be driven on public roads in the UK. On the other hand, in countries such as Germany or Switzerland, it is not easy to obtain such consent, so that customers are only allowed to drive their cars on the racetrack at the moment. The car currently does not have an FIA passport, but according to BI Collection it can be acquired without any problems. Nothing stands in the way of a start at Goodwood, at the Old Grand Prix, or at the Le Mans Classic.

On the outside, chassis #0223 features a dark green hue, with factory-painted Le Mans-style illuminated racing number plates and a contrasting yellow grille surround. In general, a racing car in appearance. Perhaps the ultimate blend of history and modernity will unfold within. The authentic, bus-sized wood steering wheel contrasts with the extended carbon fiber racing seats, which are upholstered in pleated leather with contrast stitching. After all, it’s an Aston Martin. The equipment is rounded off by a bespoke set of tools and the original toolbox, which is said to be worth €10,000.

The DB4 GT celebrates the roller coaster ride between past and present in perhaps the coolest way. When production resumes in 2017, there may still be some doubters. But we guess it couldn’t be too bad to experience Aston’s golden era while safely encased in a cocoon of modern upgrades – including, as in this car, a full heater!

