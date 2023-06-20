Eva Longoria runs away at touch speed – you won’t believe who has that hand! – the people

But someone meant it well with a warm hug. Because he grabbed Biden’s hand…

It seems that actress Eva Longoria (48 years old) narrowly escaped from the US President’s flop Joe Biden (80). This awkward moment in the White House is adding to the tension on social media.



Eva Longoria has supported the Democratic Party for years. Joe Biden hugging the actress during a date at the White HouseImage: Image Alliance/Capital Pictures



the “Desperate Housewives– Starr was a guest at the US government headquarters in Washington on Thursday evening. In front of hundreds of people on the White House lawn, she performed her directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot.”

The actress wore an orange dress for special occasions and looked stunning.



Eva Longoria gathers in movie fans on the White House lawnImage: Image Alliance/CNP/MediaPunch



After giving a welcome address, the President of the United States decided to ignore the protocol used in such meetings. Instead of a friendly handshake, he gave the Hollywood beauty a warm hug.



What is Joe Biden doing there? Screenshots show Eva Longoria pushing her hands away from her chestPhoto: @TimRunsHisMouth/Twitter



He grabbed it with both hands

Too warm and too long for many observers! Notably, his hands remained above her waist, just below her chest, as they spoke.

Longoria charmingly grabbed his hands and pulled back to free herself from this awkward embrace.

Twitter users commented on the scene, with an example. Actress Eva Longoria narrowly escaped the clutches of Joe Biden. Or, more directly, “Eva Longoria had to walk away from a creepy Joe Biden when he groped her breasts from below.”

In his previous speech, Joe Biden accidentally joked about the age difference between the two. Proving his relationship with the actress, he said about their meeting that “she was 17 years old, and I was 40.” In fact, he miscalculated. Biden was 50 years old when he and the actress first met. She has been an active supporter of the Democratic Party for years.

The unfortunate remark and the awkward hug that followed are now the subject of sharp criticism, particularly from his political opponents. Remarkably, conservative party supporters in particular are outraged by the incident on social media.

The question remains whether the oldest US president ever should run for a new term.