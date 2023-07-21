E-bike manufacturer on the brink of collapse? FanMove files for bankruptcy

The e-bike company could be facing the ultimate end. First of all, sales were stopped in Germany, and now an insolvency application follows.

Dutch e-bike maker Vanmoof recently suspended sales of its bikes. Customers who visit the website and want to check out an e-bike will see a popup that says “We have paused sales to keep up with production and delivery of current orders.”

Vanmoof continues: “Don’t worry – this won’t affect the service. Sign up for our newsletter to be notified when sales resume.” Not only are e-bikes affected by the sales freeze, accessories can’t be ordered at the moment either.

Like the company now writes on redditVanMoof must now file for bankruptcy in the Netherlands. However, the markets in Germany, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom were not affected.

E-bike sales hold: Vanmoof blames capacity issues



Vanmoof has abruptly suspended the sale of its e-bikes and filed for bankruptcy in the Netherlands.

Photo: Getty Images

Dutch customers in particular are now worried. Many fear that they will not receive bikes that have already been paid for or that they will not get bikes back from repairs. Dozens of customers have already reported bike theft.

It is unclear if the company’s bankruptcy will also have consequences for customers abroad. This includes, for example, the delivery of new spare parts and wheels.

Vanmoof was founded in 2009 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. According to their own information, about 150,000 people rode Vanmoof e-bikes in the first 10 years.

