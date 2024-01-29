“The Rock” for President?: American parties vying for Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be the first actor to serve as President of the United States. Many Americans would like to see him in the White House. The former wrestler now reveals that both major parties have already shown interest in his services.

Hollywood heavyweight Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has long been considered a potential US presidential candidate. In a poll published two years ago, 46% of Americans surveyed expressed their desire for the former actor and wrestler to hold the highest office in the United States.

The Hollywood star himself also weighed in on a future run in an interview with USA Today in 2021, “If that's what people want. Really, I mean it and I'm not being fickle in any way with my answer.” time. In a conversation with former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, he reiterated that the scenario was not just fantasy.

“I'll tell you what: At the end of 2022, I got visits from both parties asking me if I was going to run and if I could run,” Johnson says in a new episode of Noah's radio show “What Now?” Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties presented the aforementioned poll. They also pointed to their own research, which also showed that he would have good chances if he ran for President of the United States.

Girls are the priority

Now it appears the 51-year-old no longer has any ambition to move into the White House. “The whole thing was very surreal because that was never my goal. It was never my goal to be in politics. In fact, there's a lot that I hate about politics,” he explains on Trevor Noah's podcast.

In addition, his daughters Tiana (5 years old) and Jasmine (7 years old) are his current priorities, Johnson confirms. Above all, he wants to be a “daddy” to them, and therefore does things differently with them than he does with his now 22-year-old daughter, Simone, who has missed important life events due to his time-consuming wrestling career.