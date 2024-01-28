King Charles III worked more than the Queen in his first year

King Charles III boosted his performance in his first year as British monarch: according to a study, he worked more days than his mother in her first year and completed significantly more appointments. He was also fond of traveling more than the Queen.

More news about nobles

King Charles III worked more days and completed more appointments in his first year as King of Britain than his mother. Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), during the first twelve months of her accession to the throne. This was determined by the British news agency PA. Accordingly, it was Charles Since he took office on September 8, 2022, more than 550 appointments have been made over 161 days, while the Queen received about 400 appointments over 157 days in her first year. To his grandfather, King George VI. (1895-1952), however, the current British monarch does not come close: the monarch has managed more than 570 appointments in 183 days.

Charles has traveled to all four countries of the United Kingdom

Various media such as “Telegraph” He reported on the analysis gathered from the official record of the daily activities of the royal family. Not only did Charles make further appointments, he also toured all four corners of Great Britain in his first year as king. On the other hand, the Queen did not visit Northern Ireland until later.

Even if the number of dates differs: the calendars of the Three Kings are quite similar in many parts. In their first year, they all attended horse races at Ascot, took part in garden parties, received ambassadors from around the world and met British Prime Ministers in audiences. Charles has met the Prime Minister 26 times – Liz Truss five times, and Rishi Sunak 21 times. His mother had 27 interviews with Winston Churchill in her first year. George VI on the other hand, although he met frequently with political representatives, had only twelve prime ministers, seven with Stanley Baldwin and five with Neville Chamberlain.

The Queen and her father resided in Great Britain for the first year

Charles has made two trips abroad since becoming king: a state visit to Germany in March 2023 and a private visit to Romania in June. Elizabeth II and George VI However, their early years remained in the United Kingdom. However, Charles' mother was in Kenya when she learned in 1952 that her father had died and that she had become queen. Then she quickly returned to Great Britain.

© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News

