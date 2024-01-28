Harry wants a house in Great Britain, but Meghan doesn't

Prince Harry reportedly wants a new home in England, but Duchess Meghan is said to not be interested in her husband's wishes.

A few weeks ago, Prince Harry (38 years old) wanted to spend the night at Windsor Castle, but it was said that this wish was granted to him by his father, King Charles III. (74) It may have been rejected. The 38-year-old is now said to be looking for a home in Great Britain himself. However, his wife, Duchess Meghan (42), is said to be “not amused” by the idea.

Prince Harry is said to want to return to his homeland

An anonymous source reported this to the Mirror. Harry has a “desperate” desire to return home to Great Britain. But that's not currently an option for Meghan. Therefore, she does not support her husband's search for a place to stay.

For a long time, Harry and Meghan had a place to stay when they were in England: Frogmore Cottage. The country house on the Windsor estate was once given to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II (†96), but after moving to the United States they had to vacate the house at the beginning of the year and return the keys to Charles. “If they could have kept Frogmore, they would have done so – it was the perfect setup for them,” the insider told The Mirror. He continued: “The last time Harry was there, he had to remove a lot… He was very sad.”