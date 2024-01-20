January 20, 2024

Events and Shows – “Job Exchange”: Waiting in the USA – Entertainment

Ulva Robson January 20, 2024 5 min read
Events and Shows – “Job Exchange”: Waiting in the USA – Entertainment – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. entertainment

  2. Current article

Contents

Through a “job exchange,” the Swiss exchange their jobs with colleagues from another country. In the second episode, waitresses Monica Hintermann and Bianca DiGiacomi travel from St. Moritz to Florida – sea instead of mountains, fast food instead of fine dining, and one thing in common: plenty of warmth on both sides.

Fast food is served at Diner by the Sea in Florida, USA, but guests like to take it easy. In the off-season, Billy Sand Restaurant is primarily a meeting place for many of Fort Lauderdale's retirees. At first, Monica Hintermann and Bianca DiGiacomi have a hard time dealing with the countless orders and types of burgers, toast and eggs. These two friendly waitresses from St. Moritz find it easy to win the hearts of their regular guests.

Fine dining at approximately 2,500 meters above sea level. M.

Reto Mathis, President of Mathis Food Affairs at St. Moritz GR, gourmet cuisine with views of the Alps. Although American waitresses Nancy Piszarzewski and Arlene Miller are more than 30 years older than the Swiss candidates, they are able to meet the high standards of their boss. With plenty of humor, charm, and even more warmth, “The Two Golden Girls” successfully swap jobs.

To broadcast

SRF 1 broadcasts the third season of the program “Job Exchange”. In each of the six programmes, the Swiss exchange jobs with foreign colleagues who work in the same profession. Heroes on both sides face entirely new challenges. The job is the same, the circumstances are completely different. Immerse yourself in a new, unknown world – every Friday at 9pm on SRF 1.



  1. entertainment

  2. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  The Aeternam Theater Company celebrates its premiere at the Little Theatre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Elections in the United Kingdom: Merkel insists on adhering to the Brexit schedule

January 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
5 min read

Elections in Great Britain: All about elections at a glance – Politics

January 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Guard uniform – attacking a piece of hair to show force – news

January 13, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

5 min read

Events and Shows – “Job Exchange”: Waiting in the USA – Entertainment

January 20, 2024 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Science – The Japanese lunar probe faces a problem after landing – the capsule burns out – Knowledge

January 20, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

UK Athletics' Zarnell Hughes wants to “settle everything” before the Olympics

January 20, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

The American mission failed: the Japanese lunar lander ran into problems after landing

January 20, 2024 Gilbert Cox