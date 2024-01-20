That's why Melania disappeared from Trump's Christmas photo

The Trump family released a festive family photo on Christmas. However, Melania Trump is missing. That could be the reason.

More news about stars and entertainment

How many families do they have? Trumps A photo was taken with the entire family in front of a festively decorated Christmas tree during the holidays. Former US President Donald Trump (77) can be seen in a shot from the magnificent Mar-a-Lago estate surrounded by his children, several daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (54 years old), partner of Donald Trump Jr. (45 years old), shared the photo on her Instagram story. What is noteworthy is that his wife, Melania (53 years old), cannot be seen in the photo. Didn't the former First Lady spend Christmas with her family in Florida?

This is why Melania Trump disappeared

Trump's campaign team immediately clarified that the 53-year-old was missing due to a “family matter.” According to media reports Melania spent the holiday in the hospital, alongside her mother, Amalia Knavs (78 years old), who appears to be sick and receiving treatment there. Melania's father, Victor, 79, celebrated with the Trump family in Florida and can be seen on the far left in the family photo.

Melania Trump has largely withdrawn from the public since the end of her husband Donald Trump's presidency in January 2021 and the legal difficulties he faces. Public appearances, such as at the funeral of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (1927-2023) or a recent appearance at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., are rare.

There is more news On our WhatsApp channel. Click Subscribe so you don't miss any updates.

According to sources close to her, Melania Trump is determined to stay away from the spotlight and live her “private life.” The 53-year-old has yet to appear on the 2024 election campaign or during her husband's court appearance. “Melania publicly supports her husband, but prefers to live a 100% private, no-press life.” “People” Quotes From the inside.

Will it feature more again in Trump's 2024 campaign?

The Trump campaign team confirms that Melania Trump will make more public appearances in the 2024 election year. There is a “high-level diplomatic appearance” coming, Quoted from the “New York Post” insider.

The Slovenian native has been married to Donald Trump since 2005. They have a son together, 17-year-old Barron. She was First Lady of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. Her husband is aiming to return to the White House and wants to run for president again in 2024.

© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News



“This is how the editorial team works“It teaches you when and what we report bugs, how we handle bugs and where our content comes from. When reporting, we adhere to guidelines Journalism Trust Initiative.

Teaser image: © Imago Photos/USA Today Network/Greg Lovett