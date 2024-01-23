Back to the USA: Harry and Meghan ended their romantic holiday

In the past few days, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan may have been letting their minds wander. They were finally spotted on the luxurious holiday island of Canouan in the Caribbean. The two are now back in the United States, getting off the plane in Atlanta.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have returned to the United States after a romantic mini-vacation on the Caribbean island of Canouan. The couple landed in Atlanta, Georgia on a private plane, According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.. The newspaper published pictures showing the two leaving the plane.

It was initially unclear why the couple ended up in Atlanta and not near their home in California. The Daily Mail speculates that the two may have been visiting their close friend Tyler Perry. The actor and director runs the largest film studio in the United States by space, which has already been used, among other things, for the horror series “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel film “Black Panther”.

Harry and Meghan spent a few days on Canouan Island to recover from the efforts of the past few weeks. Following their stay in Europe, including the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, the two were recently in New York together for various dates – including a summit meeting for their Archewell Foundation.

Holding hands while walking

The Caribbean island belongs to the state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is famous for its luxury resorts, where celebrities and the wealthy often stay. Hollywood stars such as George Clooney and his wife Amal, Robert Downey Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio are said to love vacationing here.

Photos of Harry and Meghan in the Caribbean have also been previously seen Published by the Daily Mail. The two were photographed there, among other things, holding hands while walking. Passers-by also took pictures of Prince Harry leaving a canned food item. Their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, were reportedly not seen on the runway either during their vacation or upon their return.