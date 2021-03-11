The US chargé d’affaires and head of the Saudi entertainment sector reviews cultural relations

Doctor. Dima Al-Athel is the newly appointed Head of Strategic Business Development at IBM. She joined IBM Saudi Arabia in early 2019 as a strategic leader and was recently promoted to develop data and artificial intelligence business at IBM in the US, with a focus on strategic engagements in the UK

Al-Athel has over 15 years of experience developing and managing IT solutions that facilitate decision making at higher levels in various organizations.

While working closely with senior management through several career phases, she gained experience in crisis management and adhered to many factors such as strict deadlines, limited resources, and political considerations. Through the acquired knowledge, she has developed her skills in strategic and operational planning during the implementation of various projects and initiatives.

Al-Athel received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in 2000. Five years later, she obtained a master’s degree in the same field of study from King Saud University.

She received her PhD in 2015. in Computer Science from The George Washington University in Washington, DC, majoring in Artificial Intelligence.

In 2020, Al-Athel appeared in Forbes magazine as one of the pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence from around the world.

Prior to joining IBM, Al-Athel was the Head of the Information Department at the Female Student Campus at King Saud University. She has also worked as a part-time consultant for several governmental and non-governmental organizations, including the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, the National Digital Transformation Unit, and the Bunyan Women’s Charitable Association.

She also participated several times with the Saudi delegation at the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Switzerland.