January 26, 2024

American musician: Billy Joel performs at the Grammy Awards

Ulva Robson January 26, 2024

The singer and pianist in July 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photo: Ivan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa


For the first time in decades, he wants to release a single — and then Billy Joel is also planning a really big debut.


Los Angeles (dpa) – American musician Billy Joel (74 years old) will perform at this year's Grammy Awards. Organizers made the announcement on Thursday in Los Angeles. Joel had previously announced that he would be releasing a single for the first time in decades at the beginning of February: “Turn the Lights Back On.”

In addition to Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott are scheduled to perform at the Grammys on February 4 in Los Angeles, as previously announced. The famous music awards ceremony will be moderated by comedian Trevor Noah.

Singer-songwriter SZA received the most nominations for this year's Grammy Awards, entering the ceremony with nine chances to win. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Boygenius, Jon Batiste and others are also nominated.

The Grammy Awards are presented for the 66th time this year. The Recording Academy's approximately 13,000 members select the winners of the Golden Gramophones Awards, which are among the world's most coveted music awards and are awarded in 94 categories.



