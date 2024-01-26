American musician: Billy Joel performs at the Grammy Awards

For the first time in decades, he wants to release a single — and then Billy Joel is also planning a really big debut.
Los Angeles (dpa) – American musician Billy Joel (74 years old) will perform at this year's Grammy Awards. Organizers made the announcement on Thursday in Los Angeles. Joel had previously announced that he would be releasing a single for the first time in decades at the beginning of February: “Turn the Lights Back On.”
