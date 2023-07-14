The demand for air conditioners is likely to increase the most in Switzerland

The demand for air conditioning for private homes is growing rapidly due to the heat. A study has now been studied where demand will increase more in the case of 2 degree global warming.

In Switzerland, cooling demand is expected to maximize if the 2-degree target is not reached. This is the conclusion of a new British study looking at the effects of climate change Publication of “Nature Sustainability” had become.

The demand for air conditioning increases as temperatures rise. Photo: AP

The question of where energy demand from cooling technology is growing is of crucial importance, as there is no evidence that 1.5°C global warming can still be avoided.

The results show that regions around the equator, especially sub-Saharan regions, experienced the largest increase in cooling demand. However, if the climate continues to warm, countries such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Norway will see the largest relative increases – countries that are not prepared for high temperatures. Accordingly, extensive heat resistance adjustments would be necessary.

Switzerland records the highest value

In Switzerland and Great Britain, the number of uncomfortably hot days is expected to increase by 30 percent if the world warms by 2 degrees. The study is based on climate models and data from the UK Met Office.

Sort by relative cooling change

Switzerland (30 percent)

Great Britain (30%)

Norway (28 percent)

Finland (28 percent)

Sweden (28 percent)

Austria (24 percent)

Canada (24 percent)

Denmark (24%)

New Zealand (24 percent)

Belgium (24 percent)

Researchers predict that northern European countries are not adequately prepared for sustainable cooling alternatives and will struggle to deal with rising temperatures. Currently, buildings in Northern Europe are often built in such a way that they store heat in the cold season and can get very hot in the summer.

The fact that the need for cooling in Switzerland will continue to increase will have a strong impact on our energy system Confirm expectations by the Swiss research institute AMPA. In an extreme scenario, the researchers estimate that by mid-century, almost as much energy will be needed for cooling as for heating. Buildings make up about 40% of energy consumption in Switzerland today, and the main part of it is used for heating.

Co-author Dr. warns. Radhika Khosla for the Guardian:

“Without appropriate measures to promote sustainable cooling, we are likely to see a sharp rise in the use of energy-consuming systems such as air conditioning, which could increase emissions and trap us in a vicious cycle of burning fossil fuels.”