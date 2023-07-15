Need to know inside season 5

BuzzFeed.at buzz

from: Anna Weatherall-Groitsch

is divided

The candidates for Season 5 of “Too Hot to Handle” have been decided upon — and they really don’t look that yellow. © Netflix / BuzzFeed Austria

“Hands off yourselves” is the slogan for ten singles since July 14. You can flirt – but no more than that. Because every intimate relationship has expensive consequences.

Season 5 premieres on Netflix on July 14, 2023. For a total of ten participants – five women and five men – it’s time again: Raise your hand if you want to get rich. The candidates all compete for a cash prize of US$200,000. They can and should flirt and flirt with each other during the show. But any kind of physical intimacy is forbidden – and will be punished with high deductions from the prize money. This time the relay takes place on a yacht.

When does season 5 of Too Hot to Handle start? On July 14th Where can the show be broadcast? Exclusively on Netflix How many candidates are there? Ten bachelorettes competing How much is the prize worth? $200,000

After four successful seasons and the German branch “Too Hot to Handle: Germany” – which also included two Austrian “Too Hot to Handle: Germany” nominees – now is the time for the 10 participants to exercise restraint again. We took a closer look at the contestants on Season 5’s “Too Hot to Handle.”

1. Alex Snell

Alex Snell is a personal trainer from London, UK. According to Netflix, the 28-year-old was worried about two things in particular: his hair and his holidays.

2- Hunter Lonigro

Hunter LoNigro comes from Arizona in the USA: The 24-year-old influencer has approximately 42,300 fans on Instagram.

3. Cheddar Woodard

Chedry Woodard is an American from Atlanta. The college graduate has 13 siblings and is therefore used to making his voice heard, according to Netflix. Season 5 shows if the 23-year-old can do the same with “Too Hot to Handle.”

4. Isaac Francis

Isaac Francis is American as Woodard. He’s from New Jersey and, according to Netflix, is a model and banker. The 24-year-old loves to throw parties and has a “poltergeist,” according to the streaming provider. Let’s see if that happens in Season 5’s Too Hot to Handle.

5- Lewis Russell

Louis Russell from the UK as Snell. The 22-year-old is a model and an athlete in his spare time: he loves to play soccer and boxing.

6. Elise Hutchinson

Ellis Hutchinson is practically our neighbor: the model is from Switzerland, but according to Netflix, she’s also on the go in Ibiza and London. The 23-year-old also loves to ski.

7. Courtney K Randolph

Courtney Randolph from Houston, USA. The 25-year-old works as a real estate agent there and, according to Netflix, spends her days building a “diversified business empire.”

8- Megan Thompson

Snell and Russell’s Citizen Megan Thompson: She is from Cambridge, UK. The 26-year-old works as a personal assistant.

9- Christine O’Bannor

Christine O’Bannor from Texas. The American is approximately 1.85m tall and works as a model. We hope to find out more about her in Too Hot to Handle Season 5.

10. Hannah Brooke

Hannah Brooke from Los Angeles. The American is an artist and, according to Netflix, shows that not only men can be “gamers.” Let’s see if we agree after the very fifth season.

