Pamela Reeve with a new project – fans notice a strange detail

Pamela Reeve recently announced that she wants to step down for a bit in the future. The fitness influencer made it clear to her fans that from now on she will only post a new workout video every two weeks. Fans were understanding, but they had one hope after the announcement: Pam could devote more time to other projects.

Obviously, they were correct in this assumption. In fact, now Pam has announced a new project. The influencer has come up with a special marketing procedure for this. But many fans have questions about other details in particular. On Instagram, many have created their own theories on this topic.

Pamela Reeve: Fans are very confused about the name of the new product line

On Saturday, she reached out to her fans via Instagram. “A very special announcement,” she said on her Instagram story. Then she told that she wanted to launch a new product in September. But after nut butters and bars, this time isn’t the food you want to sell out of fall. The influencer finally revealed:

“It’s a hair care brand called Ela.”

The name of the new product line immediately generated a lot of speculation among fans. Within an Instagram post, some wanted to know the name of the product. “Just guessing but could it be Pamela?” one fan suggested. Another thought: “And Manuela is her mother.”

A third fan even suspects that Pam has some kind of master plan when it comes to naming her products. Because: The influencer sells her groceries under the “Bam” brand. “Great name, so you have Pam and Ela as your product names. Great idea,” the fan enthusiastically praised. While the influencer has clearly succeeded in this part of the marketing, another decision is causing stress among her fans.

Fans react compressed

Because in her story she also announced that she had come up with something to start her hair care series. “If you sign up for the newsletter, you stand the chance to be one of the 10,000 people who get early access. So you buy products early, you get packages in advance and you can test products early.”

So, Pam has some kind of preview for her new project. Not only should you generate very high sales figures very quickly, the number of subscribers to your newsletter will also be very high, especially in the beginning.

But some fans are already worried they might still be able to get their hands on something. There are many comments from the influencer’s anxious followers on Instagram. Will it also be shipped to the United States? is one of the most frequently asked questions. British fans are also worried they may leave empty-handed.

Pam has not commented on this yet. However, in her story, she let her followers vote on which aspect of her new products she should report on next. The name was also among the options. At least this mystery can be solved soon.