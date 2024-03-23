March 23, 2024

American star Shannen Doherty has stage 4 cancer: “I don’t want to die”

Ulva Robson March 23, 2024 1 min read

Shannen Doherty has stage 4 cancer. Now the actress explains that doctors have discovered more tumors.

Actress Shannen Doherty has been battling breast cancer for eight years. For a while he looked defeated, then he came back. Her disease is now in stage four, with metastases in the body.

Now the 52-year-old reveals to People magazine that the cancer has now spread to her bones. “I don't want to die,” she says. Therefore, surrender is not an option for them. She is still undergoing treatment. “I'm not done living. I'm not done loving. I'm not done creating things. I'm not done making things for the better. I'm not done yet,” she asserts in the interview.

In 2019, the cancer returned

In 2015, Doherty, best known for “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Charmed,” was diagnosed with breast cancer. She then underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. After two years, the disease subsided, but came back in 2019. A year later, she was told the disease was stage four.

In June, Doherty called her fans again with bad news: the cancer had spread to her brain. Her metastases were removed during surgery five months ago. “It was definitely one of the most horrific things I've ever gone through in my entire life,” she said looking back.

