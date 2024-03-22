Weekend celebrations: Has Prince Harry arrived in England a long time ago?

King Charles III welcomed the King's fans who arrived on the Mall Street before his big day. Meanwhile, his son Harry is reportedly already in London.
This year's royal event is coming tomorrow, May 6. King Charles III (74) is crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. His youngest son, Prince Harry, 38, is also expected to attend the ceremony at his old home. Like the British media Including “Al-Shams” newspaper, A private plane reportedly landed at Farnborough Airport near London on Friday. It is assumed that Harry was on the plane.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”
More Stories
Prince Harry travels to Great Britain
Are old movies with racist or sexual content still entertaining?
Prince Harry loses legal battle over security precautions