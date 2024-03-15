Prince Harry travels to Great Britain

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles III. He suffers from cancer. His son, Prince Harry, is now scheduled to travel to England.
With King Charles III. He was diagnosed with a type of cancer. The royal family's official statement said that this was discovered during recent hospital treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia. But it's not prostate cancer. It is not yet known what type of cancer the 75-year-old has. Prince Harry appears to be taking this disturbing news as an opportunity to travel from the United States to his father immediately.
According to the British newspaper The Sun, Charles personally informed his youngest son, Prince Harry, of his cancer diagnosis, according to those close to the 39-year-old. This was also confirmed by the German News Agency. The newspaper added that Harry will return to his home in the coming days to support his father.
The palace announced on Monday that, as of this writing, Charles has already begun treatment. Buckingham Palace said: “Doctors have advised him not to undertake any public duties during this period.” “However, His Majesty the King will continue to conduct state affairs and official business as usual.”
video | King Charles III: Here he left the clinic a week agoSource: Reuters
Charles and Harry's relationship is considered broken
The relationship between Charles and his son had been tense for several years. After Harry and Meghan turned their backs on the British royal family in January 2020, their relationship with the rest of the royal family increasingly broke down. The couple, who live in the United States, made violent accusations, among other things, in a frank interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey and in a Netflix documentary called “Harry and Meghan.” Harry also harshly criticized the royal family in his memoir, “The Reserve.”
Meanwhile, there were always hopes of a reconciliation between Harry and his father. As reported by several British media outlets, he is said to have congratulated Charles on his 75th birthday last year and sent him videos of his two children, Archie and Lilibet. It remains to be seen whether the King's diagnosis will bring the family closer together.
