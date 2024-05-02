Siemens just ahead of order for US high-speed rail

MUNICH (awp international) – Siemens is on track to supply trains for high-speed rail in the US. The so-called “preferred bidder” company was selected, as announced Thursday night. With this, final contract negotiations are currently underway. Specifically, this includes the delivery of ten trains connecting Las Vegas and Southern California at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. Travelers can travel from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area in less than two hours. Several global companies have applied for the tender.

The line is considered America's first true high-speed line. “We are proud to have been selected as the preferred bidder to build and maintain America's first true high-speed train, the American Pioneer 220,” said Siemens Mobility boss Michael Peter. The train “will be a sustainable alternative to airplanes. When it comes into service, it will be one of the most important moments in American rail history.”

The train is designed as a further development of the Velaro platform used in Europe, which is also the basis of the current ICE. It is to be built – assuming the deal is successfully concluded – in the US./ruc/DP/jha