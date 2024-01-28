Michael Bolton had brain cancer: American singer underwent surgery before Christmas | entertainment

January 28, 2024

Ulva Robson January 28, 2024 2 min read

His greatest gift is recovery.

Suns singer Michael Bolton (70, “When a Man Loves a Woman”) loves singing about love, Finally, he found a new woman by his side. But the year didn't end as perfectly as 2023 meant for him: he had to undergo brain surgery shortly before Christmas!

On Instagram, he first wished his 272,000 fans a “Happy and Healthy New Year.” But the past year “was associated with some unexpected challenges” for him.

Michael Bolton has found new love after a divorce and failed engagement with Heather Kerzner

Photo: Film Magic

Then he dropped the bombshell: Shortly before Christmas break, doctors discovered one on him Brain tumor, who needs surgery as soon as possible. “Thanks to my amazing team of doctors, the operation was a success. I am now recovering at home surrounded by the love and support of my family.”

Diagnosis shortly before the start of the tour

In the coming months, he would like to focus fully on his recovery and thus take a forced break from music. Michael Bolton: “The hardest thing for me is always to disappoint my fans or postpone the show.”

Meanwhile, he is working hard to recover as quickly as possible so that he can perform again soon.

Michael Bolton on vacation in Lebanon in 2009

Michael Bolton on vacation in Lebanon in 2009

Photo: TOROMORO/MAXPPP/picture Alliance

Finally, the musician thanked his followers for a number of positive messages. His fans responded with encouraging words, although Bolton wanted to start his tour through the United States, London (England) and Lucerne (Switzerland) on February 1.

