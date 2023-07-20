Flying is much cheaper than traveling by train

Everyone knows that traveling by train is better for the environment than flying because much less harmful emissions are released to the environment. This is why many people already rely on train connections, especially for short distances. But this environmental awareness doesn’t come cheap, as an analysis by Greenpeace shows.

If you’re planning a train trip in Europe, you’ll often have to pay more than you would if you were to travel. This makes one Current analysis by environmental organization Greenpeace, which compared ticket prices for both modes of transport on 112 routes within Europe. Prices were checked for different booking periods: short-term (two, four and seven days before departure), medium-term (about one month before departure) and long-term (about four months before departure). The sad result: Traveling by train is cheaper than traveling in only 23 of the 112 routes analysed. Although Germany’s performance is not as bad as many other countries in the European Union, the train is about 50 percent more expensive than the plane.

When it’s cheaper to travel by train than to fly – and when it isn’t

According to the analysis, the biggest difference in fares is on the Barcelona-London route: here a train ticket costs up to 30 times more than a plane ticket. Train tickets also cost at least ten times more than flights on the following routes: London – Bratislava, Budapest – Brussels, Madrid – Brussels, Valencia – Paris, Rome – Vienna. This is also due to the fact that train ticket prices in many European countries are higher than in Germany. The sad leaders are Great Britain, Spain, France, Belgium and Italy.

A total of 31 routes to, from and within Germany were among the links analysed. The outcome here was relatively positive compared to the other methods. In fact, four of the twelve attractive train journeys in the analysis begin or end in Germany: Berlin-Prague, Zurich-Berlin, Warsaw-Berlin, and Hamburg-Munich. Among other things, it is very important that German airports are not too tightly controlled by low-cost airlines like Ryanair or Easyjet like British Airways, for example. Greenpeace’s Marisa Reserer gives another reason for TRAVELBOOK: “Thanks to the savings rates on the Deutsche Bahn, you can travel by train relatively cheaply, especially with long-term bookings. At least in a European comparison.”

Basically, it can be said that flying is always cheaper than traveling by train on the analyzed routes to and from Spain, Italy, the UK, the Nordic countries and France. For connections with Switzerland, it’s just the opposite. Here you can save when traveling by train compared to flying.

A quick look at the analyzed routes for Germany

Even at first glance you can see that traveling by train is not really cheap compared to flying, even in Germany Photo: Greenpeace

Also interesting: 15 Trains to Travel Through Europe

Why are flights so much cheaper than trains on many routes?

At least with regard to German communications, there is hope. But why is flying often so much cheaper than taking the train? There are two main reasons for this, as Marissa Reiser knows: “First, you can see that it is not only convenient to change trains frequently, but also that they are significantly more expensive.” Internationally, many different railway operators are in demand. Example: If you want to travel to Italy by train from Germany, you may have to first buy a ticket from Deutsche Bahn, then from Switzerland and then from an Italian train company, depending on the connection. Therefore, according to the analysis, night trains are often the cheapest option if booked early.

Also interesting: this map shows all the night trains in Europe

The second reason is on the part of low-cost airlines, which often follow very strict pricing strategies. For example, the analysis found a ticket that would have allowed you to travel from Bratislava to Zagreb for only €9.99. These low-cost airlines can offer ridiculous prices because they often receive government subsidies as well. It is also a big problem that there is no tax on kerosene. This has to change,” stresses Marisa Riezer.

In addition to these demands, the analysis primarily requires that train tickets be much cheaper. Booking should be easier too. Specifically, Greenpeace wants: “Simple and affordable climate tickets and long-term tickets that apply to all public transport in a given country or region, including all trains and cross-border traffic.” The cost of these train tickets can be reduced by hunting down the kerosene tax and eliminating environmentally harmful subsidies. According to Reserer, there is already a “strong exchange with politicians” at the international level as well.