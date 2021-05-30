A British scientist from the World Health Organization rejected the allegations of leakage of the Covid virus from the Wuhan laboratory, describing them as “conspiracy theories.”

Critics noted that the visit was largely undertaken by Beijing after scientists visited a propaganda museum on the second day that described Wuhan’s battle against Covid-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later admitted that the team’s report was not “broad enough” after 14 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement to voice concerns about their conclusions.

Dr. Daszak was also accused of an apparent conflict of interest after it was revealed that his EcoHealth Alliance had funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology for years and had worked with the Xi Jingli Institute to screen and index coronaviruses. All over China.

Dr. Dazak said in a podcast this week that he believed the Chinese Fall victim to “conspiracy theories” He denied the new intelligence reports, describing them as “political, not scientific.”

He added that he sympathizes with the Chinese government, which has been repeatedly accused of refusing to cooperate with international investigators.

On his visit to Wuhan, Dr. Dazak: “I learned one thing from the lab director that I thought was very interesting. We asked him all these questions – they call it rumors, we call it conspiracy theories, and he basically said: We have not responded to these rumorsBecause when you do that, you give them oxygen.

I think people misunderstand the Chinese, the Chinese government. This is a senior Chinese government employee who runs a lab and doesn’t come forward if charged. He explained that the reason is that they do not want to give oxygen to these lands. All are unfounded. “

Dr. Dazak also questioned the CIA, saying that three Wuhan Institute employees fell ill shortly before the first patient with COVID-like symptoms entered the city on December 8, 2019.

He said, “There is no evidence that they were taken to hospital, and it is not clear why they were ill.” “It’s not something that can really be reasonably verified.”