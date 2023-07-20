A pilot loses a huge emergency chip – it ends up in the family lawn

The emergency slide of a Boeing 767 arriving from Zurich has landed in the front yard of a Chicago family. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

The woman from the US Aviation Authority asked the young man on the other end of the line on Monday why he was so sure the part came from an airplane. The man replied, “Because there’s a giant sled in my front yard that’s bigger than a car.”

And he was right. The explosion that he and his family heard during lunch was caused by the evacuation slide. A United Airlines Boeing 767-300, bound for Flight UA12 from Zurich, lost the ramp on approach to Chicago O’Hare Airport.

Only noticed after landing

“A little further east and it would have landed right on top of the house,” the family man told ABC. I was very lucky. So the garden was destroyed and the plants flattened, but nothing happened to him and his family. Surveillance video shows the slide toward Earth.